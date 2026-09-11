Vizrt Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Driven Business Cycle in the Media Industry

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

For Vizrt, the recognition highlights its vision for agentic AI that combines intelligent production orchestration with human editorial control

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizrt, the AI platform for visual storytelling, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Driven Business Cycle in the Media Industry, 2026 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape evaluates technology providers helping media organisations apply artificial intelligence across business and production workflows, assessing vendors against criteria including current capabilities, strategy, innovation and market execution. For Vizrt, it's recognition as a Leader reflects its growing focus on agentic AI and AI-orchestrated production environments designed specifically for the needs of broadcasters, content creators, and live production teams.

As artificial intelligence evolves beyond standalone tools toward intelligent systems capable of coordinating entire production workflows, broadcasters face increasing pressure to drive efficiency without compromising reliability, governance or editorial control. Media organisations need AI that can work across complex production environments while ensuring human oversight remains at the centre of decision-making, particularly in live, regulated and brand-sensitive contexts.

"Vizrt was recognized as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape for treating live production as a genuinely composable, agentic problem rather than a single point solution. The AI Production Director's orchestration of Viz Engine, Viz Artist, Viz One, Viz Mosart, and Viz Pilot through specialized agents reflects a level of platform innovation the industry needs," said Alex Holtz, Research Director, IDC MarketScape.

"We believe the next era of media production will be defined by how effectively organisations combine AI-driven automation with human creativity and editorial expertise. The opportunity isn't to remove people from the production process; it's to remove complexity. By enabling AI to orchestrate repetitive and time-consuming production tasks, creative teams can focus on storytelling, audience engagement, and delivering exceptional live experiences. Beyond removing complexity, AI lets creative teams craft differentiated visual experiences - graphics and narratives that adapt in real time to the audience, the moment, and the story being told. We're proud of our inclusion in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape," said Rohit Nagarajan, Chief Executive Officer at Vizrt.

Vizrt's key strengths as noted by IDC MarketScape include:

Composable agentic platform architecture is a clear differentiator: The AI Production Director orchestrates Viz Engine, Viz One, Viz Mosart, and Viz Pilot under a single orchestration layer via five specialized agents - Story Producer, Asset Discovery, Graphics Intelligence, Data Storyteller, and Distribution. A knowledge base agent plus customer-owned operational preference memory captures show conventions, editorial voice, brand rules, and production patterns so agents reproduce shows the way experienced operators would. The pitch is explicit: these competencies cannot be replicated individually without acquisition or deep partnership.

The AI Production Director orchestrates Viz Engine, Viz One, Viz Mosart, and Viz Pilot under a single orchestration layer via five specialized agents - Story Producer, Asset Discovery, Graphics Intelligence, Data Storyteller, and Distribution. A knowledge base agent plus customer-owned operational preference memory captures show conventions, editorial voice, brand rules, and production patterns so agents reproduce shows the way experienced operators would. The pitch is explicit: these competencies cannot be replicated individually without acquisition or deep partnership. Open standards posture is concrete rather than tracked: Vizrt has adopted MCP for agent interoperability and participates in JT-DMF, MXL, and OGraf working groups - among the more forward-leaning standards postures in the assessed cohort. API-first architecture supports cloud, on-prem, and hybrid AI infrastructure, positioning Vizrt as an integration point for software-defined production environments rather than a closed silo.

Vizrt has adopted MCP for agent interoperability and participates in JT-DMF, MXL, and OGraf working groups - among the more forward-leaning standards postures in the assessed cohort. API-first architecture supports cloud, on-prem, and hybrid AI infrastructure, positioning Vizrt as an integration point for software-defined production environments rather than a closed silo. Production-tested credibility on the demanding side of live broadcast, with specialist sports IP: Viz Engine has earned trust across the most demanding live broadcasts; AI Keyer won Best of Show at NAB 2026 - production-grade reference points that close credibility gaps newer entrants cannot match. Sports production fit is reinforced by Viz Libero, Viz Arena, and virtual advertising paired with the AI Production Director's multiplatform output - aligned tightly with sports rights holders monetizing across broadcast, OTT, and social.

To learn more about Vizrt's recognition and access the IDC MarketScape profile excerpt, visit https://go.vizrt.com/vizrt-idc-marketscape-leader-ai.

Source: IDC MarketScape:Worldwide AI-Driven Business Cycle in the Media Industry, #US54113826, September 2026.

Notes to Editors

About Vizrt

Founded in 1997, Vizrt is a leading viewer engagement platform and a trusted expert in live production technologies for the Media & Entertainment, Sports, Enterprise, and Content Creator industries.

Vizrt's platform for AI-led visual storytelling is the foundation for a new era of content creation, enabling creators to streamline workflows and enhance content delivery. It offers solutions for every component of live production, from real-time data-driven graphics and studio automation to intelligent media asset management and cloud-based productions.

Vizrt, and its subsidiary NDI, employs over 600 people globally, enabling thousands of organizations worldwide, from colleges and corporates to the largest names in news and sport, to deliver visually immersive experiences to billions of people daily. For more information, visit https://vizrt.ai.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market.

IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

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