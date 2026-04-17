VUSE LAUNCHES ORIGINAL CONTENT SERIES CHARTING THE EVOLUTION OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC AND THE RISE OF REMOTE RAVING

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Kickstarting with DJ Charlie Tee in the French Alps, the campaign, titled Remote Raving Scenes, explores the power of electronic music to escape, unwind and intentionally reset

BONCOURT, Switzerland, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vuse, the no.1 global vape brand*, announces the launch of its new content series Remote Raving Scenes which explores the trend of remote raving, looking at how culture is shifting from passive entertainment to intentional participation and connection, allowing you to truly immerse in the moment.

The first in the series, Unwind In the Mountains, in partnership with acclaimed DJ Charlie Tee, transports audiences to the breathtaking mountain location of Alpe D'huez in France during Tomorrowland Winter, providing a fresh perspective on how electronic music is adapting and thriving in new forms. Watch here.

From the anticipation and the instant community to, at times, the digital distance, remote raving creates a profound connection between music, nature, and personal freedom. The first of these short films from Vuse and Charlie explores how intentional travel, music and environment combine to create an epic moment of collective release. With content that covers her arrival in the Alps, her magnetic sets, and an exploration of why people travel to remote and unique places for music, Charlie brings to life why some events and DJ sets resonate more than others.

DJ Charlie Tee says "My journey to the Alps wasn't just about playing music; it was about discovering how travel and the right music can combine to create a set of truly exceptional moments where you can escape the everyday. It's these moments that help you reconnect, intentionally 'switch in' for yourself and immerse in a collective experience with like-minded people."

A recent report which explores the cultural evolution of how audiences are engaging with electronic music highlighted that whilst there has been a 36 per cent decline in UK nightclubs since March 2020, overall event programming has expanded by 10.5 per cent year-on-year. There has also been an 82 per cent growth in daytime events since 2022, expanding nearly three times faster than nighttime programming**. These statistics show a clear shift in the clubbing scene moving beyond traditional venues to embrace diverse, often more accessible, and unique experiences, with communities reclaiming their own version of how they escape whilst enjoying electronic music.

Immersive and different clubbing locations is not only of value to the audience, but also the DJs themselves. Speaking to a few up-and-coming DJs across Europe, Vuse found that the best off-grid settings are the ones you wouldn't usually associate with nightlife. One DJ from Austria said: "It's less about the crowd and more about the energy – that feeling when music takes over and transforms any space into something unforgettable."

From small gatherings in the mountains, to small sunset sessions by the sea, it's clear that the most incredible remote raving moments happen in the simplest, most unexpected places.

Creator and DJ Zoe London, commented: "I've been fortunate to play in some incredibly unique spaces - from DJing up a mountain in the highest club in Europe, in Val Thorens, to the unique environment of a disused station that used to be an underground skatepark in London. I love the idea of performing in an old school factory which still has its artefacts, centring the DJ set within it to create a truly unique moment."

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most iconic electronic music festivals, highlights the power of location in creating unforgettable moments.

The Vuse Remote Raving Scenes series features exclusive sets from a varied line up of globally renowned DJs exploring different remote raving locations, kicking off with DJ Charlie Tee. The first episode will launch on 17th April 2026 with the others rolling out over 2026.

For more information please visit: @vuse.worldwide or http://www.youtube.com/@Vuse_worldwide

Notes to Editors

*Based on Vuse estimated value share of vapour pods and pre-filled devices from Recommended Retail Price in total measured retail in key vapour markets: USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany, Poland and Spain as of September 2025.

**Statistics taken from NTIA's The Fourth UK Electronic Music Industry Report - NTIA

About BAT

BAT is a leading global multi-category consumer goods business. Underpinned by world-leading science and research and development, our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by Building a Smokeless World.

Central to achieving this is the concept of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) – the switching of smokers, who would otherwise continue to smoke, from risky forms of combustible tobacco products like cigarettes, to lower risk profile smokeless tobacco and nicotine products. This is outlined further in Omni™, an evidence-based manifesto for change, which captures BAT's commitment and progress on THR.

BAT employs more than 48,000 people and, in 2024, generated revenue of £25.9bn, with an adjusted profit from operations of £11.9bn.

BAT's aim is to have 50 million adult consumers of its smokeless products by 2030 and generate 50% of its revenue from these products by 2035. With 30.5 million current users – including vapour brand Vuse; heated product brand glo; and modern oral (nicotine pouch) brand Velo – BAT's new category revenues have climbed to £3.4bn in 2024, with strong progress in profitability.

BAT continues to strive towards reducing its use of virgin raw materials, enhancing the communities in which it operates and working towards net zero across its value chain by 2050. BAT received a "Triple-A" rating from CDP for its 2024 disclosures on Climate Change, Water Security and Forests; and was recently named a Financial Times Climate Leader for the fifth year running.

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