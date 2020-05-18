COMUNICADO: Vuuzle Media Corp Announces Swedish Merger and Moves Headquarters to Sweden

May 18th/Pressat.-

Vuuzle TV is a premium streaming service that offers live video content, such as hit television shows, news, sports and feature-length movies. Vuuzle Media Corp (VMC) is the owner of Vuuzle TV and is an enterprise-level OTT platform. VMC is registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and incorporated in the state of Delaware (EIN 82-2638021, CIK Filer ID 001717098).

Vuuzle Media Corp announced on May 6, 2020, that it would officially move to its new headquarters on May 15, 2020. On May 13, 2020, the board of directors officially approved the merger of VMC with the Swedish corporation, Vuuzle Media Corp AB (Organisation Number 5592549991, registered in Sweden with JBG Gruppen, Hollywwodvagen 34, Stockholm).

Sweden is one of the world's biggest beneficiaries of foreign investment, with robust international relationships, a skilled workforce, low corporate tax rates and a near absence of bureaucracy. Moreover, the UK has a flawless reputation there and has enjoyed centuries of trade that has shifted over the years from raw materials to high-tech goods and services.

Sweden maintains a very competitive position in the global economy. Its own economy thrives on innovative investment, new technologies and competence. Indeed, there are few other countries with as many multinational businesses as Sweden. The country has a well-functioning and well-adjusted society, and it is characterised by solid economic fundamentals, sturdy political institutions, a well-educated and motivated workforce, and leading technology organisations.

Vuuzle Media Corp AB is based in Kista Science City, which is the leading ICT cluster in Europe. The cluster is home to some of the world’s most famous ICT companies, such as Ericsson and IBM, as well as a range of exciting start-ups and Stockholm’s leading universities. Kista is also an arena for future technology, as this is where 5G and IoT technologies are being tested, both of which are important to the future of the Vuuzle OTT platform.

Currently, Vuuzle Media Corp has a contract with Verizon Media (Building 900, 13031 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90094). Verizon Communications acquired AOL in 2015 and when it purchased Yahoo! in 2017, it merged AOL and Yahoo! into a subsidiary named Oath Inc. This company ultimately became Verizon Media and focuses on media and online business. The VMC contract involves the Slicer Monitoring tool for our broadcast OTT solutions, which monitor and track content usage on the Vuuzle TV network in real time to optimise when, where and how Vuuzle's most popular content is consumed.

Vuuzle Media Corp also has a publisher contract with SpotX (Suite 400, 8181 Arista Place, Broomfield, CO 80021). VMC is contracted to receive 80% of the monthly earned income payable every 90 days. SpotX is a privately owned global ad serving platform that allows digital media owners to monetise their content with video advertising across desktop, mobile and connected devices.

The company’s president John Lamb said: “We are elated about the merger of our companies in Sweden. Moreover, I am proud to say that Vuuzle Media Corp has a plethora of contracts with big companies, like SPI-FilmBox, IRIS.TV, VideoElephant, IBM Watson and Media Net, just to name a few. We know that this merger will be good for the company and our pioneer shareholders.”

IBM Watson Media enables leading brands to optimise video performance, maximise monetisation opportunities and unlock new value for their video content and advertisements.

IRIS.TV is a cloud-based personalised video programming system that allows publishers and content owners to generate more video views and engage users across all devices. The company's product suite is designed to increase video consumption and simplify operations for web, mobile and OTT video distribution. The software integrates with existing video players using artificial intelligence and adaptive machine learning to automate the streaming of personalised content based on audience preferences, user interaction and behavioural segmentation.

Prophecy Onasis, the CTO of Vuuzle TV said: “Vuuzle TV is the future of OTT. We live our purpose and responsibilities to our shareholders, the communities in which we operate and the planet on which we live. We aim to be trusted and dependable. That means responsibly delivering innovative programming nonstop 24 hours a day to the market and building different channels and brands that delight the audience. We will do this with the values that our company has embodied since we created this blueprint, because free TV is just good business.”

Udin Sebastian will become the CEO in Sweden, while Ted Joseph will continue as the CEO for all operations in the United States. Ted has a vast experience of music and production. He has helped music legends to the next level for three decades as an executive in various capacities in the music industry. As an independent consultant, Ted learned the ropes of marketing, radio promotion, sales and distribution via the traditional ways of doing business, as well as being responsible for budgeting and publicity. This experience has given him unique dual expertise. He is a leading cutting-edge force in the new world of digital downloads and streaming.

Throughout his multi-faceted career, including over 20 years with Warner Bros. Records and Warner Distribution and many more as a consultant for Sony Music, EMI/Capitol, BMG Distribution, Sony Distribution, Universal Distribution and Warner Music Group, Ted has contributed to and been associated with more than 100 gold and platinum recordings for artists from a wide range of genres, from pop and urban to contemporary jazz and country.

Ted Joseph, the new CEO of Vuuzle, will stimulate the technology while setting up marketing and distribution, unleashing the secret technology and its two-way streaming platform in tandem with its live streaming application that was launched in early 2019.

Ted Joseph's artist credits include:

Robin Thicke, John Legend, Drake, Taylor Swift, Linkin Park, Jennifer Lopez, R Kelly, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Rod Stewart, Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney, Seal, Earth Wind & Fire, Ultra Violet Sound, Adele, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, The Talking Heads, Eric Clapton, Green Day, Al Jarreau, Kanye West, Quincy Jones, James Ingram and Bob James

Joshua Flynn, a Vuuzle Media Corp director, said: “We are excited about the new merger and our company’s soon to be released Vumu Music application, which is a division of Vuuzle Media Corp. Vumu Music is an online music streaming service that will serve as a gateway to millions of songs for listeners. We will soon offer a variety of cutting-edge features that will elevate the music listening experience of fans around the world. By onboarding listeners into our free ad-supported platform, we will eradicate the culture of piracy and give artists the chance to rise to stardom while allowing their music to be heard.”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

