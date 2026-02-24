Vyoma awarded ESA data procurement contract for space-based data on small space debris

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Munich, February 24th, 24 Feb. (News Aktuell) - .- Vyoma, a Munich-based company providing Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities, has been selected as the winner of the ESA tender on ”Data Procurement for Space-Based Statistical Data on Small Space Debris Phase 1”, funded via ESA‘s Space Safety Programme (S2P).

ESA’s Meteoroid And Space debris Terrestrial Environment Reference (MASTER) model provides a description of the space environment around Earth, supporting satellite designers, operators and others with risk assessments. Currently, there exists a significant temporal and spatial knowledge gap for observations of space debris with sizes smaller than the detection limit of ground-based sensors.

Vyoma's Flamingo-1 satellite is ideally positioned to generate the image data ESA is seeking. Flying “in-situ” at an altitude of 510 km, Flamingo-1's instrument can monitor large volumes of space at once. This sensor detects objects at long and short distances and captures small and fast objects reliably, improving data for the MASTER model.

“Space situational awareness data generated from space-based observers like Flamingo-1 play an essential role in safeguarding current and planned satellites and contributes to a sustainable use of space around Earth”, says Dr Tim Flohrer, Head of ESA’s Space Debris Office.

“We are very pleased to welcome ESA as an important key customer, and we are looking forward to supporting ESA in its mission to help satellite operators keep their assets safe”, adds Dr. Stefan Frey, CEO of Vyoma.

About Vyoma:

Vyoma leverages space-based and ground-based data to empower automated satellite operations and deliver space intelligence to the industry. Founded in August 2020, Vyoma offers services that enable efficient and scalable satellite operations in congested orbits around Earth, drastically reducing mission costs for its customers.

Contact:

Emma Ethell, SchwartzPR

Vyoma@schwartzpr.de