Waterfall Security Launches HERA™ Revolutionizing How Secure Remote Access is Done for OT Environments

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security is delighted to announce the launch of HERA™ - Hardware Enforced Remote Access, a new technology designed to enable safe and secure remote access into cyber-physical systems and OT networks. HERA allows organizations to reap the operational and economical value of remotely accessing and controlling OT devices and workstations, without introducing the risks that come with external connectivity.

Remote access is one of the weakest links when it comes to OT cybersecurity. For cyber-physical systems and OT environments, "opening up" the OT network to external internet connectivity to enable remote access, is below the bar required to keep operations safe and secure.

With Waterfall's new HERA solution, enterprise-grade remote access capabilities are enabled and secured with engineering-grade security. Leveraging Waterfall's battle-tested hardware platform, HERA physically maintains network segmentation, keeping OT environments safe and secured.

"HERA represents a giant leap in how the industry approaches remote access into OT environments." explains Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-founder of Waterfall Security. "By applying physical cybersecurity over cyber-physical systems, Waterfall Security's solutions enable zero compromise between industrial cybersecurity and functionality. Together with our market-leading Unidirectional Gateway technology, Waterfall Security provides a holistic solution for customers with OT environments and cyber-physical assets."

HERA's patented technology has been designed from the ground up with OT cybersecurity in mind. It harnesses decades of know-how, expertise, and field-tested technology to deliver the safest solution to remotely access OT networks.

About Waterfall Security

Waterfall Security provides cyber-physical OT security that keeps our world running. For more than 15 years, critical industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure, and reliable operations. Waterfall's global install-base includes customers in national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear reactors, onshore and offshore oil & gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utilities, and more. Waterfall's patented technologies combine the benefits of both hardware and software to provide deterministic security that enable industrial operations and systems in today's, and tomorrow's, OT threat environment. Visit our website: waterfall-security.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321506/Waterfall_Logo.jpg

