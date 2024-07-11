With RSD to Turkey - one of the most popular study-travel destinations worldwide

Unique ancient ruins and extensive beaches by the glittering sea, picturesque old towns and great hospitality: Turkey offers all this and much more. On almost every trip, the customer also stands at the harbor in the old town of Antalya and enjoys a panor

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich, Germany.- Unique antique ruins and expansive beaches by the glittering sea, picturesque old towns and great hospitality: This and much more is what Turkey offers. A truly wonderful travel destination. And from the beginning, one of the most important pillars in the broad portfolio of study tours offered by RSD Travel Ltd..

Despite the Corona crisis, demand for Turkish tours has surged once again due to their high-quality offerings and value for money. Over half a million RSD clients have already enjoyed memorable holidays, discovering Turkey's natural and cultural diversity while staying in star-rated hotels - sometimes even with private beach.

RSD owes its high customer satisfaction in Turkey to its professional team, who know the country by heart. There is a lot of praise for this - for example from Professor Nevzat Cevik, one of the most well-known excavation directors of ancient sites in the country: "Thank you for making our well-preserved historical treasures, our breathtaking landscapes and our fascinating history come alive for a broad, interested educated class!". The 15-day Cappadocia 5-star trip, for instance, allows guests to witness the incredible Monk's Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and explore the vibrant Antalya along the Mediterranean.

During the two-week exclusive Lycia trip, guests can traverse the important ruins of Ephesus, marvel at Pamukkale's unique limestone terraces, and the Temple of Artemis - one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. Through an Istanbul & Aegean combo package, visitors can explore the grandeur of Istanbul, including the world-renowned Hagia Sophia, the old town - a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the luxurious Topkapi Palace, once the government seat of the Ottoman Sultans.

