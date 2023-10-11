Writing Broadband's 10G Chapter Together with Customers: Teleste

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

TURKU, Finland, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste will participate in SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023 in collaboration with Teleste Intercept and Antronix. We invite you to join us at booth #1601, where we will showcase our extensive portfolio of products and solutions that continue empowering cable MSOs in delivering a seamless multi-gigabit broadband experience for their subscribers. Come discover the future of cable technology with us!

As the cable industry unites for Cable-Tec Expo 2023, we are powering ahead with our mission to realize the 10G promise and usher in the era of next-generation multi-gigabit broadband networks. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, our team is arming cable MSOs with the tools and innovations required to thrive in an evolving landscape.

Spectrum upgrades encompass more than just the downstream

In North America, the combination of limited usable spectrum, particularly in the upstream, along with long-served amplifiers has created service bottlenecks that demand immediate attention from cable MSOs. Our 1.8 GHz amplifier technology enables the step to DOCSIS 4.0 networks and helps keep fiber competition at bay.

At Cable-Tec Expo 2023 we will display our amplifiers designed especially for the requirements of North American cable MSOs. These groundbreaking amplifiers offer outstanding performance that makes them an intelligent choice for upgrading your network up to 1.8 GHz.

No more bench upgrades! Come experience live demonstration!

For Cable-Tec Expo attendees eager to dive into our 1.8 GHz amplifiers, we have set up an opportunity to experience live demonstration featuring these devices fresh from our factory. Get ready to witness their capabilities firsthand, discover how new frequency-split can be achieved by changing their diplex filters, and explore the possibilities offered by remote management.

Conference Session: Swimming Upstream Doesn't Need to be Hard

Senior Engineering Director and Product Manager Steve Condra will share insight on how to perform a seamless high-split upgrade. In collaboration with Norlys, a leading Danish cable operator, he will provide an insightful case study tackling upstream ingress and common path distortion (CPD) issues in high-split cable networks. Norlys was one of the first operators in the world to perform massive high-split upgrades across their entire cable network infrastructure in parallel with Distributed Access roll-out in Denmark. Their approach has demonstrated the value of mutual innovations and deep cooperation in practice.

This conference speaking session will take place October 17, 89:15 AM MDT in Room 103. Be sure not to miss this opportunity to expand your knowledge on high-split upgrades!

Remote PHY portfolio – Take multi-gigabit broadband everywhere

Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) is imperative to maintain the competitiveness of cable networks. Choosing the Distributed Access -based network architecture ensures that cable MSOs will be able to provide premium broadband services for their subscribers for the next 10 years and beyond.

Our industry-interoperable Remote PHY devices (RPDs) provide a secure investment path to sustain these deployments and future-proof your network. Additionally, our compact RPDs simplify the deployment and adaptation of broadband infrastructure to various multi-dwelling unit (MDU) configurations.

We are thrilled to offer support to operators in both Europe and North America as they embark on this transformative journey, extending the advantages of our widely adopted Distributed Access technology to our global clientele. Explore the success story of Chopin, a Polish operator that recently among others chose our DAN3 Remote PHY node for their network upgrade.

The awarded DAN3 Remote PHY node delivers to MDU connectivity needs

Our DAN3 Remote PHY node was honored by Broadband Technology Report's 2023 Diamond Technology Reviews as an essential choice "for reaching out to MDU-type situations where cost-effective devices are necessary." The compact node enables cable MSOs to quickly provide multi-gigabit broadband connectivity to MDU customers, ensuring an ultra-fast, robust, and reliable internet experience for remote work, study, and other bandwidth-hungry online services.

Automate your outside plant – Harvest the full benefits of the upcoming DOCSIS 4.0 networks with today's tools

Realizing the full potential of DOCSIS 4.0 networks necessitates automating the outside plant. Intelligent technologies like "zero-touch" automated amplifiers enable fast roll-out with limited field-force, enhanced network availability and highly scalable manufacturing.

Dive deeper into the benefits of Intelligent Networks technology on our website and join us for live demonstration of intelligent network management at Cable-Tec Expo. With our CATVisor Argus software you can gain full control of your HFC network and utilize functionalities such as ingress control to ensure top-notch broadband experience for your subscribers!

Unlocking synergies at Cable-Tec Expo

This year, we are excited to join forces with Antronix under the Teleste Intercept banner at booth #1601 for Cable-Tec expo. As long-standing pioneers in the cable industry, we are showcasing our cutting-edge technologies that embody the rich tradition of collaboration and synergies that define the cable industry. Together, we're forging new paths, driving innovation, and advancing the future of cable technology. ­Visit us at the show to experience the power of collaboration and innovation!

Mirkka LamppuDirector of Communications, Teleste CorporationTel. +358 2 2605 611Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About TelesteTeleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2022, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 165 million and it had approximately 860 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

