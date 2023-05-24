XNK Therapeutics to present at ABG Sundal Collier's Life Science Summit in Stockholm

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HUDDINGE, Sweden, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics today announced that its CEO Johan Liwing will present at ABG Sundal Collier's Life Science Summit in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 31 at 10:00am CEST.

The presentation is followed by a short Q&A session, moderated by an ABGSC analyst, and a recording will be available after the event.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

