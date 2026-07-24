Streamium Days 2026. - ZDF/Service Plan

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Mainz - A new form for media leaders Leading Today – Shaping Tomorrow

NEWS AKTUELL // Mainz, Germany.- As media organizations navigate fundamental shifts in streaming, distribution, artificial intelligence and platform ecosystems, ZDF and SRF are bringing together senior industry leaders for Streamium Days 2026 (September 7–8, 2026), a new international forum dedicated to the future of audience engagement and media distribution.

Held at ZDF headquarters in Mainz, Germany, Streamium Days is designed as a curated gathering of senior decision-makers from public service and commercial media organizations. Under the theme "Leading Today – Shaping Tomorrow" the event provides a trusted environment for open exchange, practical learning and cross-industry collaboration among the leaders shaping the next generation of media.

Streamium Days: peer-to-peer forum instead of traditional conference

The programme combines keynote presentations, strategic discussions, international case studies, interactive masterclasses and dedicated networking opportunities. Rather than a traditional conference, Streamium Days is a peer-to-peer forum where participants share practical experiences, discuss common challenges and explore new approaches to innovation, distribution and audience engagement.

Participation is by invitation preserve the event's interactive and discussion-focused character. Senior executives from leading media organizations across Europe and beyond already confirmed, establishing Streamium Days distinctive forum for cross-industry exchange. A limited number of invitations remain available. Executives interested in participating or learning more about the event are welcome to contact Audience-leitung@zdf.de for further information.

Further information

ZDF and SRF Launch Streamium Days 2026 : ZDF-Presseportal

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Contact

For questions regarding Streamium Days, please contact ZDF-Kommunikation at pressedesk@zdf.de.