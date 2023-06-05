ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 31 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 140.1 (106.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 6 % and amounted to SEK 7.2 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 31 % to SEK 147.3 (112.8) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – May 2023 increased by 21 % to SEK 662.3 (548.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
