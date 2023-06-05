Publicado 05/06/2023 11:46

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 31 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 140.1 (106.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 6 % and amounted to SEK 7.2 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 31 % to SEK 147.3 (112.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2023 increased by 21 % to SEK 662.3 (548.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-may-2023-301842135.html

