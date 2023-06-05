ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 31 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 140.1 (106.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 6 % and amounted to SEK 7.2 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 31 % to SEK 147.3 (112.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2023 increased by 21 % to SEK 662.3 (548.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Slovenia , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland , Turkey

: , , , , , , , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

For more information:Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

