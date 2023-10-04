(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q3, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 145.6 (122.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 56 % and amounted to SEK 9.5 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 155.1 (128.5) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 411.3 (332.9) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 434.0 (349.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2023 increased by 22% to SEK 1235.6 (1013.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand-Africa: South Africa

For more information:Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q3-2023-301946817.html