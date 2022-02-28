Zurich startup REBELS 0.0% receives 1 million investment for EU expansion

Zurich, February 2022 – REBELS 0.0% has successfully completed a 1 million CHF seed funding round from the StartAngels Network and other business angels. They are the first Swiss company to offer non-alcoholic alternatives to various spirits and now want to excite "conscious drinkers" throughout Europe.

The start-up REBELS 0.0% launched their range of double distilled alcohol-free gin, rum and aperitif alternatives on the Swiss market last year. With its "Freeing the Spirit of Spirits" mission, the young company wants to break social drinking norms and celebrate everyone’s freedom of choice. After just 10 months they now also want to conquer the European market. "We will invest the CHF 1 million financial injection mainly in marketing, sales and team expansion," says Christof Tremp (44), founder and CEO. "The fast-growing category is very dynamic and it is now important to compete also in international comparison with our Swiss quality and rebellious positioning."

The million-funding comes from the Swiss "StartAngels Network Zurich" and other private business angels, including experienced experts from the beverage and consumer goods industry in the DACH region. «We were particularly impressed by the founding duo, who were able to record impressive sales and market presence after only a short time. Coupled with the cheeky brand positioning and the surprisingly good products, we see great potential to become a relevant competitor internationally," says lead investor and new member of the Board of Directors Dr. Friedrich Hoepfner.

But does “alcohol without alcohol” make any sense at all, one wonders? In fact, they are following the growing international trend towards more conscious drinking. According to Nielsen data, the no-low alcohol sector has grown by an impressive 506% since 2015. "More and more people are fed up with the hangover the next morning, but still don't want to forego enjoyable drinks." says co-founder Janick Planzer (34). «While we had to do a lot of education about the category and our products at the beginning of last year, we are now receiving more and more direct inquiries from retailers and the gastronomy in Switzerland and abroad. In the mean time we are available in over 150 bars, hotels and specialty retailers, and the surge in sales during Dry January last month has finally shown that the alcohol-free trend has already reached the masses.»

