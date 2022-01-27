IFCO delivers growing environmental savings with its partners in the fresh supply chain

IFCO presenting its Sustainability Certificate for the 5 consecutive year and shares savings through a certificate presented to retailers and growers, showing their commitment to environmental protection and sustainability

IFCO , the world’s leading provider of Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) for fresh grocery products, has awarded its annual Sustainability Certificate for the fifth consecutive year to retailers and growers, acknowledging their sustainability efforts by using IFCO RPCs. As a pioneer in driving supply chain sustainability with its business model based on the concept of circular economy, IFCO enabled more than 616.699 metric tons of COe emission savings in 2021 for customers using IFCO RPCs.

IFCO has been pioneering reusable packaging solutions for 30 years. Since 1992, the company has been operating its business model based on the circular economy. In 2021, the European line of IFCO Lift Lock RPCs were awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified® (Version 3.1) at the Silver level, and at the Gold level for Material Reutilization.

During 2021, companies using IFCO solutions generated the following environmental savings:

· 616.699 metric tons of COe - equivalent to 333.190 fewer cars on the road in a year

· 10,8 million cubic meters of water - equivalent to over 244 million five-minute showers

· 38.688 terajoules of electricity - enough to power over 20,4 million light bulbs for a year

· 310.795 metric tons of solid waste - equivalent to the trash produced by 229 million individuals per day

· 55.287 metric tons of food product waste - equivalent to 92 million average meals in the world.

Please find the full announcement and images here: https://bit.ly/3o5l6yK

Contact:

HBI

Corinna Voss

Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 38 87-30

ifco@hbi.de