DBU honours innovators in the field of environmental protection who offer solutions for the future

Publicado 28/10/2019 9:31:18 CET

The German Environmental Prize was awarded to soil researcher Prof. Dr. Ingrid Kögel-Knabner and entrepreneur Reinhard Schneider

News Aktuel// Mannheim. The German Environmental Foundation (DBU) has awarded the German Environmental Prize for the 27th time. Today in Mannheim, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the Head of the Board of Trustees of the DBU and Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter, presented this prize to soil researcher Prof.

Dr. Ingrid Kögel-Knabner (60, Technical University of Munich) and entrepreneur Reinhard Schneider (51, Mainz). With his company Werner & Mertz, Schneider is dedicated to comprehensive sustainability at every stage of production in the laundry detergent and cleaning product industry. The prize has a total remuneration of EUR 500,000 and is the most prestigious independent environmental prize in Europe. The DBU honoured the prize winners as innovators in the field of environmental protection who offer solutions for the enormous ecological challenges we face at present. Sustainable development demands fundamental economic, political and technological change processes at all levels.

Further information on the presentation of the German Environmental Award 2019 can be found at www.dbu.de.

Contact

Franz-Georg Elpers - Press Officer -

Jessica Bode

DBU Contact

An der Bornau 2

49090 Osnabrück Germany

+49 (0) 541|9633-521

+49 (0) 171|3812-888

presse@dbu.de

www.dbu.de