Fresenius Kabi starts a initiative with first-of-its-kind clinical study assessing critically ill patients

Publicado 18/11/2019 14:00:08 CET

Fresenius Kabi starts United for Clinical Nutrition initiative in Europe with first-of-its-kind clinical study assessing critically ill patients in 11 European countries

News Aktuell / BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY – [November 18, 2019] The first patients are about to be enrolled in the EuroPN survey, a clinical study that will assess the nutritional balance and focus on functional outcomes of critically ill patients in about 100 hospitals across 11 European countries.

The survey is an important scientific project by United for Clinical Nutrition (UFCN), a global initiative that strives to fight hospital malnutrition and its detrimental effects on patient outcomes. Healthcare professionals in about 100 hospitals from Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom will collect data on the nutritional status of their patients as well as caloric and protein intake during ICU stay. Caloric and protein balance will be related to clinical outcomes, with a focus on measures of physical function. The collected data will provide insights into the current practice of clinical nutrition in critically ill patients and uncover potential to improve the quality of care.

Disease-related malnutrition can worsen clinical outcomes

In recent times, survival among critically ill patients has improved significantly. However, disease-related malnutrition is associated with adverse clinical outcomes, including increased risk of infections, prolonged ventilation, and increased length of ICU stay. Clinical evidence suggests that adequate nutritional intake during critical illness improves functional outcomes and patients’ quality of life after ICU discharge. Yet, the available evidence – especially in critically ill patients – is still limited. The EuroPN survey will provide valuable insights on how clinical nutrition may improve outcomes in critically ill patients.

UFCN – a global initiative

In 2014, Fresenius Kabi established UFCN to raise awareness for disease-related malnutrition in countries around the world. After tailoring dedicated clinical projects and awareness campaigns for Latin America and Asia, UFCN expands their region of interest to Europe. The current EuroPN survey marks a cornerstone of the European initiative. For more information, please visit www.unitedforclinicalnutrition.com.

