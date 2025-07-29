HEIDELBERG agrees strategic partnership with defense specialist VINCORION

HEIDELBERG 29 Jul. (EUROPA PRESS) -

- HEIDELBERG moves into defense industry

- VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH specializes in power systems for safety-critical applications

- HEIDELBERG impresses with high vertical range of manufacture and industrialization expertise

- System partnership with VINCORION marks start of strategic collaboration

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is positioning itself in the defense sector with its first concrete project and is entering into a strategic partnership with VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH. As part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), both companies have agreed on a cooperation spanning several years, which is expected to be expanded in the future and to strengthen industrial performance as well as security of supply in the defense sector in the long term. This cooperation will see HEIDELBERG move into the defense market by developing, industrializing, and building power control and distribution systems for VINCORION. In this way, the two companies will help boost technological sovereignty and safeguard domestic value chains.

Established technology leader for critical systems

VINCORION has over 60 years of experience in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art power systems for use in civilian and military applications. The company also develops cutting-edge technology, including rescue hoists for helicopters.

“Important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base”

“The partnership with VINCORION marks a milestone for HEIDELBERG and emphasizes our technology company’s ability to industrialize complex products efficiently. We are looking to become increasingly established as a reliable partner in security-relevant areas,” says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. “Our combination of technological expertise and reliable production in Germany is an important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base,” he adds.

Strategic alliance for technological sovereignty

“This partnership brings together two German technology leaders with complementary strengths,” explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, Managing Director of VINCORION.

“HEIDELBERG boasts outstanding industrialization expertise and scaling capabilities. Together, we can boost Europe’s technological sovereignty in a strategically important area, while also taking our international competitiveness to the next level,” he continues.

High vertical range of manufacture in Germany

HEIDELBERG is aiming to become established as a reliable partner for high-quality products and gradually expand this role within the defense sector. HEIDELBERG technologies offer key value-adding expertise covering hardware and software development, electronic component manufacture, machining, foundry technology, and the assembly of highly complex plant and system solutions in the heavy engineering sector. This makes HEIDELBERG an experienced end-to-end system partner with a portfolio that also includes the supply of spare parts and service operations. One capability that delivers particular added value is rapid scaling using existing infrastructure and capacities.

“The VINCORION project is our first opportunity to offer our industrial expertise to the defense sector,” says Michael Wellenzohn, Head of HEIDELBERG Industry. “Our skills and infrastructure make HEIDELBERG a force to be reckoned with in heavy engineering when it comes to rapid scaling capabilities,” he emphasizes.

