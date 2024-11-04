HEIDELBERG develops the AI-controlled print shop of tomorrow

HEIDELBERG, 4, NOV.

Many people see printing and digitalization as opposites. But today, the printing industry is more digital than ever. Digitally networked and software-controlled printing presses are just as standard at HEIDELBERG as over-the-air updates, intelligent assistance systems and fully automated printing on Speedmaster models. Around 13,000 machines and systems worldwide are connected to the company's cloud. Print shops benefit from the evaluation of machine data in the form of benchmarking, performance improvements and active machine monitoring, among other things. Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Technology and Sales Officer at HEIDELBERG, says: "What began 20 years ago at HEIDELBERG with the connection of the first printing press to the Internet has opened up unimagined technical possibilities. Today we are planning the AI-controlled print shop of tomorrow, which can run shifts autonomously at comparatively low cost. And HEIDELBERG will provide important building blocks for this with software, machines and robotics."

Since 2004, HEIDELBERG has invested hundreds of millions in digitalization, data technology and robotics, making it one of the pioneers in mechanical engineering and industry and underlining its technological leadership. "Our company has shaped the printing industry over the past 20 years and far beyond and will continue to do so in the future based on our technological expertise," says Schmedding. For example, the AI-based consulting tool "PAT" has been providing contract printers with easy-to-implement recommendations for more efficient workflows since 2021. The next version of the well-known workflow software is already in the starting blocks with the new AI-based version Prinect Touch Free. The cloud application will decide for itself which printing process (offset or digital) is the most efficient and cost-effective production method and then independently calculate all possible layouts on the print sheet. With these technical prerequisites, the AI-controlled printshop of tomorrow is the next achievable step.

Total solution provider for all modern printing processes

Since the drupa 2024 trade fair, HEIDELBERG has been a total solution provider for print shops and offers all modern printing processes with corresponding machines - from toner to inkjet, from offset printing to flexographic printing. The machines are linked by the Prinect workflow software, which controls all work processes from the print job to the finished print product. Schmedding says: "HEIDELBERG is well equipped for the future and is currently benefiting from a high order backlog following the drupa printing press trade fair." In addition to digitalized printing presses, HEIDELBERG also has a contract business with digital services and output-based subscription models where payment is based on the number of sheets printed. Digital business models can only be realized because the workflow for print shops is fully digitally recorded and mapped.

