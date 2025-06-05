HEIDELBERG focuses on economic efficiency in FY 2025/26 – operating margin set to rise further

Heidelberg, June 5 5 Jun. (Información remitida por la empresa firmante) -

• Targets for financial year 2024/25 achieved – sales and adjusted EBITDA margin match previous year’s figure

• Significantly positive free cash flow of € 51 million

• China Print trade show’s positive impact on orders creates basis for good start to FY 2025/26

• Areas with growth potential range from packaging and digital printing to software and lifecycle products

• Outlook for FY 2025/26 – slight increase in sales expected and adjusted EBITDA margin set to rise to as much as around 8 percent

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is starting financial year 2025/26 on a strong note. Based on its global market position, its portfolio expansion in strategic growth markets, and a much-improved cost basis, and despite a difficult economic climate, the company is expecting a slight increase in sales to around € 2,350 million in the new financial year and an adjusted operating margin of up to 8 percent. It sees growth potential in a number of areas. These include playing a lead-ing role as a systems integrator for packaging and digital printing with hybrid print-ing solutions, combining software and service business in a digital ecosystem, and ex-panding the operation of charging infrastructure, including DC technology. HEIDELBERG is also expecting a big boost from the Asia/Pacific region. Healthy incoming orders at May’s China Print trade show confirmed this and created the basis for a successful start to the new financial year.

“Significant strategic and operational improvements have paved the way for further profitable growth,” said Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. “Our measures will make a substantial contribution to the expected increase in sales. Enhanced efficiency and performance will further boost our profitability. Encouragingly, the capital market is also increasingly acknowledging our focus on economic efficiency and liquidity,” he added.

Targets for financial year 2024/25 achieved – sales and adjusted EBITDA margin

match previous year’s figure

In financial year 2024/25, HEIDELBERG held its own in a difficult market environment and met its targets. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 7.1 percent, for example, ending the financial year on a successful note. The cost-cutting and efficiency measures initiated by the company successfully compensated for a slightly lower vol-ume of sales than in the previous year, rising wage costs, and expenses relating to the drupa trade show. In the fourth quarter alone, the adjusted EBITDA margin doubled compared with the previous year and reached around 10 percent. At € 2,280 million, sales were slightly down on the previous year’s figure (€ 2,395 million). Following a weak first quarter due to purchasing restraint ahead of the drupa industry trade show, sales during the financial year increased quarter by quarter and were particularly strong in the fourth quarter. The free cash flow was once again significantly positive at € 51 million (previous year: € 56 million).

China Print trade show’s positive impact on orders creates basis for good start

to FY 2025/26

HEIDELBERG ended financial year 2024/25 with a high level of incoming orders. In the fourth quarter, the figure of € 611 million for incoming orders was up on the pre-vious quarters of the financial year. One reason for this is the company’s global and diversified setup, which enables HEIDELBERG to benefit from the different growth dynamics in the individual regions. This is emphasized by the high level of incoming orders at May’s China Print trade show, which will have a positive impact in the new financial year.

During financial year 2024/25 as a whole, HEIDELBERG generated incoming orders of around € 2,433 million, which was 6 percent up on the previous year’s level (€ 2,288 million). This also resulted in a corresponding big increase in the order back-log as at March 31, 2025 – from € 652 million on the same reference date the previous year to € 722 million. The Packaging Solutions and Print Solutions segments bene-fited from the product innovations presented at drupa. Their incoming orders for finan-cial year 2024/25 both increased – by around 7 percent to € 1,272 million for the Packaging Solutions segment and by about 6 percent to € 1,155 million for the Print Solutions segment.

“Thanks to the improving order situation and the positive momentum from the China Print trade show, we are expecting a better start to the new financial year than we had the previous year,” said Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Technology & Sales Officer at HEIDELBERG. “Our new portfolio of very large format presses for packaging reaffirms our approach of gradually further expanding our portfolio in growth segments. By also incorporating automation, robotics, and software, we now offer customers integrated end-to-end solutions for the entire production process. Our aim as a system provider is to tap into the sizable potential in the growing packaging segment. All in all, we are therefore embarking on the new financial year full of confidence,” he continued.

Outlook for FY 2025/26 – slight increase in sales expected and adjusted

EBITDA margin set to rise to as much as around 8 percent

In view of macroeconomic developments, taking into account the various opportunities and risks, and assuming the global economy does not see weaker growth than predict-ed by the relevant institutions, the company is expecting sales of around € 2,350 million in financial year 2025/26 (2024/25: € 2,280 million). The EBITDA margin adjusted for special items is predicted to rise to as much as 8 percent (previ-ous year: 7.1 percent).

The changed segment structure at HEIDELBERG from April 1, 2025 means the com-pany will, in the future, report figures for the Print & Packaging Equipment, Digital Solutions & Lifecycle, and HEIDELBERG Technology segments. The purpose of this new segment structure is to strengthen the focus on product-oriented management in line with market and customer needs, and also on systematically taking responsibility for results.

About HEIDELBERG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth, HEIDELBERG as a total solution provider is driving further develop-ment in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions and the lifecycle busi-ness with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and effi-ciency. The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control, automation technology and robotics as well as the grow-ing green technologies. With a strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its around 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China and the USA and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is well-positioned for future growth.

Further information:

Corporate Communications

Thomas Fichtl

Phone: +49 6222 82-67123

E-mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations

Maximilian Beyer

Phone: +49 6222 82-67120

E-mail: Maximilian.Beyer@heidelberg.com