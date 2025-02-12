HEIDELBERG sees clear increase in profitability in third quarter of financial year 2024/2025

MADRID 12 Feb. (EUROPA PRESS) -

Growth strategy promises sales potential of over € 300 million in medium term

To expand its market position, HEIDELBERG is increasingly tapping into growth potential in its core market – from packaging and digital printing to software and lifecycle business. The first digital presses from the cooperation with Canon are going to customers in Switzerland and Germany. This cooperation will significantly boost future sales generated by digital print solutions, including consumables, software, and service. The company is also keen to further expand its portfolio in the growing market for green technologies. This includes key areas such as high-precision plant engineering, the automotive industry, charging infrastructure and software, and new hydrogen technologies.

An initial prototype of a hydrogen electrolyzer will be completed in the summer and will be showcased as part of an in-house application. The objective is to carry out development work with customers, application and technology partners, and suppliers to create a market-ready system for producing hydrogen and make this available on an industrial scale. The medium-term goal of HEIDELBERG in the electromobility market is to use Amperfied to position itself as a leading system supplier of charging solutions for use at companies and in public spaces in Europe. The company is focusing on the operation of charging infrastructure, with the aim of ensuring maximum availability and reliability, as a service with stable recurring sales. This approach is confirmed by projects with Autobahn GmbH and companies at regional level, among others. Considering all strategic initiatives in the period to financial year 2028/2029, HEIDELBERG sees overall growth potential amounting to over € 300 million, in conjunction with enhanced performance and efficiency.

Full-year forecast confirmed, adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to up to around 8 percent in FY 2025/2026

Factoring in the expectations and prerequisites published and set out in the 2023/2024 Management Report, the company still anticipates that sales for financial year 2024/2025 will match the previous year’s level (previous year: € 2,395 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin is also expected to be at the previous year’s level (previous year: 7.2 percent). The high order backlog and the ongoing focus on margins and costs provide a sound basis for achieving the targets that have been set. The implementation of the plan for the future and the efficiency improvements are having a positive impact on the profitability of HEIDELBERG, with the adjusted EBITDA margin set to improve further to up to around 8 percent in the next financial year 2025/2026.

