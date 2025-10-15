$1 Million Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge Now Open for Submissions

BONN, ALEMANIA, 15 Oct (EUROPA PRESS)

(INFORMACIÓN REMITIDA POR LA EMPRESA FIRMANTE)

Innovators from around the world are invited to participate in the Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge (GFSC), led by Welthungerhilfe (WHH) and funded by the Seeding The Future Foundation (STF). The GFSC aims to gather scalable ideas with high potential to transform global food systems into more nutritious, sustainable, and equitable models, especially in the Global South.

Scientists, entrepreneurs, civil society groups, research institutions, start-ups, and social enterprises can submit their innovative ideas, from prototypes to proven concepts. A total of $1 million will be awarded: 8 seed grants of $25,000 each for early-stage innovations with strong impact potential; 3 growth grants of $100,000 each for promising innovations that are economically viable; and two Seeding The Future grand prizes of $250,000 each for proven innovations with transformative impact potential.

BE PART OF A GLOBAL INNOVATION NETWORK

Projects that reach at least the semifinalist stage will be selected to be included in the STF's Global Food System Innovation Database and Network, an interactive platform that hosts more than 650 high-impact innovations. This database, supported by WHH, serves as a trusted resource for policymakers, investors, and professionals working on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of Science and Innovation Week and the FAO World Food Forum in Rome, the STF and WHH will announce the launch of this Challenge.

APPLICATION DEADLINE

Applications may be submitted between October 15, 2025, and December 15, 2025, at the following link: www.welthungerhilfe.org/global-food-system-challenge