No Nazi merchandise from Druck18: Laut gegen Nazis e.V. secures trademark rights to Germany's largest online Nazi shop

Together with Jung von Matt, the association has trademarked the name of Germany's largest right-wing extremist online shop, “Druck 18.”

Druck18 is considered Germany's largest Nazi merchandise shop, run by neo-Nazi Tommy Frenck, who is regarded as one of the central figures in the right-wing extremist scene. His online shop offers hundreds of items with racist, anti-Semitic, and historical revisionist content.

"We have already proven with the trademark registration of individual codes that we hit Nazis where it hurts them most: their wallets. With ‘Druck18’, we are going one step further,“ says Jörn Menge, founder of Laut gegen Nazis e.V. ”To keep the rights to druck18 and all our secured codes, we need to sell merch bearing them. That’s what we do now under: www.druck18.com“

As part of the Rights against the Right campaign, the association has trademarked the name of the online shop “Druck18” with the aim of preventing the commercial use of the name by the far-right scene. The operator is no longer allowed to continue running the shop under this name. Further use will result in legal consequences, including injunctions and claims for damages.

Philip Schlaffer, a former neo-Nazi, welcomes the move. He operated a right-wing extremist online shop and knows the scene from the inside: “Most of the scene is financed through merchandise, and Druck18 is the flagship. Anyone who interferes with that not only deprives the movement of money, but also of reach and ways of identification. This initiative really hits the mark.

