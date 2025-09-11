REMA TIP TOP Acquires Key Assets of Almex Group, Strengthening Global Position in Conveyor Technology

Poing near Munich, Germany, 11 Sep. (NEWS AKTUELL)

– REMA TIP TOP acquires significant assets and operations of the Canadian Almex Group. With the acquisition, the company expands its portfolio in the area of conveyor belt vulcanizing systems and herewith strengthens its position as the world’s leading provider of integrated conveying solutions.

“The integration of Almex into the REMA TIP TOP family marks a major milestone. Together we combine technical excellence and innovation, top-class service standards, and customer focus to drive global growth. Our customers will benefit from expanded capacities and our worldwide service network,” says Michael Übelacker, CEO of the REMA TIP TOP Group.

In the course of the acquisition, Almex will maintain its brand identity, global manufacturing network, and experienced teams. As one of the worldwide leading manufacturers of vulcanizing presses, Almex complements the REMA TIP TOP Group with additional technological strength and decades of expertise in the field. This acquisition targets to utilize Almex’s expertise to expand REMA TIP TOP’s product portfolio and to optimize efficiency in the supply chains.

Customers can expect a seamless transition and an even faster service from the acquired Almex entities. In Mexico, Brazil, and Africa, REMA TIP TOP and Almex Canada Ltd. will serve as channel partners.

With the integration in the REMA TIP TOP Group, Almex is granted access to expanded research and development (R&D) capacities, international supply networks, as well as a larger global customer base. The expertise of both organizations is combined to develop next-generation solutions for conveyor system operators worldwide. Joint teams have already commenced integration planning, focusing clearly on business continuity and long-term customer value.

Founded in Parry Sound, Canada, in 1962, the Almex Group is today recognized as a leading provider of conveyor belt vulcanization and splicing systems, with installations in more than 120 countries. The company's production facilities will remain in Canada, China and Spain. Operational companies in the Netherlands, the United States, Australia, Indonesia, Chile, and Peru will also remain unchanged under REMA TIP TOP.

About REMA TIP TOP

REMA TIP TOP is a globally operating system provider of services and products in the field of conveying and treatment technology as well as tire repair. The company has a global service network and offers a wide range of rubber products, linings and coatings for both the industrial and automotive sectors. Over almost a hundred years, the company has built up unique expertise in materials development and industrial services and is active in the sectors REMA Conveying, REMA Surface Protection and REMA Motion. At the end of the 2024 financial year, REMA TIP TOP generated sales of about more than 1.5 billion euros. Worldwide the company employs 10.000 employees and has more than 200 subsidiaries and associated companies.

Further information on the company: www.rema-tiptop.com

