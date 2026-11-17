Asklepios, Broermann Innovationspreis Für Medizin - Cedida

WIESBADEN, 16 Nov. (NEWS AKTUELL)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Prof. Svetlana Mojsov (The Rockefeller University), Prof. Dr. Richard DiMarchi (Indiana University), and Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Matthias H. Tschöp (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München) have been awarded the Broermann Medical Innovation Award 2026. Hessian Minister-President Boris Rhein presented the award during a ceremony at the Hessian State Chancellery.

Endowed with a total of one million euros, the Broermann Medical Innovation Award ranks among the worlds highest-endowed medical honors. This year, it honors three scientists whose fundamental work contributed decisively to enabling modern GLP-1-based therapies against obesity and diabetes. The award was endowed by Dr. Bernard groe Broermann, founder of the Asklepios Kliniken Group.

In the presence of representatives from science, politics, and society, Minister-President Boris Rhein praised the international significance of the honored research achievements:

Boris Rhein, Minister-President of Hesse: "Through their research, Prof. Dr. Richard D. DiMarchi, Prof. Dr. Svetlana Mojsov, and Prof. Dr. med. Dr. h.c. Matthias Tschöp have opened a new chapter in metabolic therapy. Their work laid the scientific foundation for what is colloquially known as the "weight-loss injection." From fundamental insights into human metabolism, a new generation of therapies has emerged, paving the way for effective treatments for diabetes and obesity, while also helping to manage or reduce associated secondary conditions."

Prof. Dr. Werner Seeger, Chairman of the Jury for the Broermann Award, emphasized: "The work of this year's laureates powerfully proves how scientific pioneering transforms into medical reality. Their discoveries surrounding GLP-1 and polyagonists have fundamentally redefined obesity and diabetes care, offering real hope to millions worldwide."

Prof. Svetlana Mojsov stated: "I am humbled and honored to receive the Broermann Award for my work on GLP-1 that began over 40 years ago with a hypothesis and has gone to benefit the health and lives of millions of people worldwide."

Prof. Dr. Richard DiMarchi noted: " In the last decade, based upon a half century of research we have progressed with incretin-based medicines to transform the management of excess body weight analogous to historical treatment of excess glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure. It is providing a transformative advance in public health and patient well-being."

Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Matthias H. Tschöp added: “It is a great honor to receive this recognition together with Svetlana Mojsov and Richard DiMarchi. We are delighted that our decades of work on the scientific foundation and invention of therapeutic principles that ignited the modern obesity-drug revolution is receiving international recognition. It is especially rewarding to see how these discoveries are transforming the therapeutic landscape of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and many other obesity-related conditions worldwide.”

Titia Olivia groe Broermann, Shareholder of the Asklepios Kliniken Group, added: "The Broermann Medical Innovation Award stands for the conviction that medical progress begins where scientific courage meets the determination to sustainably improve patients' lives. This year's awardees impressively demonstrate how scientific curiosity and decades of research can give rise to therapies that transform the lives of millions of people. With this award, we aim to make their outstanding achievements visible while encouraging researchers worldwide to forge new paths. On behalf of my family and the Asklepios Kliniken Group, I congratulate Prof. Mojsov, Prof. DiMarchi, and Prof. Tschöp from the bottom of my heart."

Foundations for a New Generation of Therapies

Prof. Svetlana Mojsov, Prof. Dr. Richard DiMarchi, and Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Matthias H. Tschöp were honord for their fundamental contributions to metabolic science. Their work on elucidating bioactive GLP-1, signal transmission between the gut and brain, and the development of multi-hormone co-agonists (polyagonists) laid the foundation for modern drugs for weight regulation and blood sugar control.

About the Award Winners

Prof. Svetlana Mojsov (born in Skopje, North Macedonia) earned her PhD in biochemistry at The Rockefeller University under Nobel laureate Bruce Merrifield, focusing on solid-phase peptide synthesis. During her research at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in the 1980s, she identified and chemically synthesized the active 31-amino-acid form of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) and demonstrated its physiological role in stimulating insulin secretion. Her groundbreaking discoveries proved vital for the later development of GLP-1 receptor agonists. She currently serves as a Research Professor at The Rockefeller University in New York.

Prof. Dr. Richard DiMarchi (born in New York, USA) earned his PhD in biochemistry at Indiana University. Following academic research at The Rockefeller University, he led major research and development divisions at Eli Lilly and Company for over two decades, where he played a pioneering role in shaping the development of human insulin and analogues (Humalog) and rHGH (Humatrope) As a world-renowned peptide chemist and innovator, he holds over 100 patents and has co-founded eight successful biotech companies. He is currently Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Gill Chair in Biomolecular Sciences at Indiana University.

Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Matthias H. Tschöp (born in Munich, Germany) completed his medical studies at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) München. Following clinical work in endocrinology and research at Eli Lilly, he established research laboratories at the University of Cincinnati and Helmholtz Munich. Tschöp discovered the key role of ghrelin as the hunger hormon and, in close collaboration with Richard DiMarchi, developed the concept of multi-hormone co-agonists (dual and triple gut hormone receptor agonists such as GLP-1/GIP and GLP-1/GIP/glucagon molecules). He currently serves as President of LMU Munich.

About the Broermann Medical Innovation Award

The Broermann Medical Innovation Award was established in 2024 by Dr. Bernard groe Broermann, namesake and founder of Asklepios Kliniken. Throughout his lifetime, Dr. groe Broermann was distinguished by his vision of creating an innovative healthcare company that delivers genuine benefits to people. Under his leadership, Asklepios set standards in medical innovation, targeted investments in state-of-the-art medical technology and digital solutions, and thereby advanced patient care—values that also form the foundation of the Broermann Medical Innovation Award. Through this award, his vision lives on and underscores a commitment that endures beyond his lifetime through his foundation.

2027 Nomination Phase

The nomination phase for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award 2027 has begun. Scientists from around the world can be nominated until March 1, 2027. Further information on the award, nomination criteria, and the selection process is available on the Award-Website

High-resolution photos of the award ceremony will be available for download shortly after the event at the following website:

https://www.broermann-award.org/press/

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