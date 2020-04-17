Cultura.- Bob Dylan menciona a los Rolling Stones, Indiana Jones y Ana Frank en otra nueva canción

MADRID, 17 Abr. (EUROPA PRESS) -
Tres semanas de publicar su primera canción inédita en ocho años, 'Murder most foul', Bob Dylan sorprende este viernes con otro nuevo tema titulado 'I contain multitudes'.
'I Contain Multitudes', lejos de los 17 minutos de 'Murder most foul', dura poco más de cuatro minutos y medio de duración y toma el título de un famoso verso del poema 'Song of Myself' de Walt Whitman.
Se trata de una composición de cierto tono crepuscular, con leves arreglos de cuerda y órgano, en la que el Premio Nobel de Literatura vuelve a lanzar versos más que apropiados para tiempos del coronavirus: "Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too. The flowers are dyin' like all things do".
También hace de nuevo un repaso a todo tipo de figuras históricas: William Blake, Edgar Allan Poe, Ludwing van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, The Rolling Stones o Ana Frank son algunos de los nombres que fluyen por los versos del tema.
LETRA DE LA CANCIÓN
Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too
The flowers are dyin' like all things do
Follow me close, I'm going to Balian Bali
I'll lose my mind if you don't come with me
I fuss with my hair, and I fight blood feuds
I contain multitudes
Got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe
Got skeletons in the walls of people you know
I'll drink to the truth and the things we said
I'll drink to the man that shares your bed
I paint landscapes, and I paint nudes
I contain multitudes
Red Cadillac and a black mustache
Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash
Tell me, what's next? What shall we do?
Half my soul, baby, belongs to you
I relic and I frolic with all the young dudes
I contain multitudes
I'm just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones
And them British bad boys, The Rolling Stones
I go right to the edge, I go right to the end
I go right where all things lost are made good again
I sing the songs of experience like William Blake
I have no apologies to make
Everything's flowing all at the same time
I live on the boulevard of crime
I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods
I contain multitudes
Pink petal-pushers, red blue jeans
All the pretty maids, and all the old queens
All the old queens from all my past lives
I carry four pistols and two large knives
I'm a man of contradictions, I'm a man of many moods
I contain multitudes
You greedy old wolf, I'll show you my heart
But not all of it, only the hateful part
I'll sell you down the river, I'll put a price on your head
What more can I tell you? I sleep with life and death in the same bed
Get lost, madame, get up off my knee
Keep your mouth away from me
I'll keep the path open, the path in my mind
I'll see to it that there's no love left behind
I'll play Beethoven's sonatas, and Chopin's preludes
I contain multitudes