Cultura.- Bob Dylan menciona a los Rolling Stones, Indiana Jones y Ana Frank en otra nueva canción

MADRID, 17 Abr. (EUROPA PRESS) -

Tres semanas de publicar su primera canción inédita en ocho años, 'Murder most foul', Bob Dylan sorprende este viernes con otro nuevo tema titulado 'I contain multitudes'.

'I Contain Multitudes', lejos de los 17 minutos de 'Murder most foul', dura poco más de cuatro minutos y medio de duración y toma el título de un famoso verso del poema 'Song of Myself' de Walt Whitman.

Se trata de una composición de cierto tono crepuscular, con leves arreglos de cuerda y órgano, en la que el Premio Nobel de Literatura vuelve a lanzar versos más que apropiados para tiempos del coronavirus: "Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too. The flowers are dyin' like all things do".

También hace de nuevo un repaso a todo tipo de figuras históricas: William Blake, Edgar Allan Poe, Ludwing van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, The Rolling Stones o Ana Frank son algunos de los nombres que fluyen por los versos del tema.

LETRA DE LA CANCIÓN

Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too

The flowers are dyin' like all things do

Follow me close, I'm going to Balian Bali

I'll lose my mind if you don't come with me

I fuss with my hair, and I fight blood feuds

I contain multitudes

Got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe

Got skeletons in the walls of people you know

I'll drink to the truth and the things we said

I'll drink to the man that shares your bed

I paint landscapes, and I paint nudes

I contain multitudes

Red Cadillac and a black mustache

Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash

Tell me, what's next? What shall we do?

Half my soul, baby, belongs to you

I relic and I frolic with all the young dudes

I contain multitudes

I'm just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones

And them British bad boys, The Rolling Stones

I go right to the edge, I go right to the end

I go right where all things lost are made good again

I sing the songs of experience like William Blake

I have no apologies to make

Everything's flowing all at the same time

I live on the boulevard of crime

I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods

I contain multitudes

Pink petal-pushers, red blue jeans

All the pretty maids, and all the old queens

All the old queens from all my past lives

I carry four pistols and two large knives

I'm a man of contradictions, I'm a man of many moods

I contain multitudes

You greedy old wolf, I'll show you my heart

But not all of it, only the hateful part

I'll sell you down the river, I'll put a price on your head

What more can I tell you? I sleep with life and death in the same bed

Get lost, madame, get up off my knee

Keep your mouth away from me

I'll keep the path open, the path in my mind

I'll see to it that there's no love left behind

I'll play Beethoven's sonatas, and Chopin's preludes

I contain multitudes