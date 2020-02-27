Mumford & Sons y Royal Blood se suman al Mad Cool 2020 como cabezas de cartel

MADRID, 27 Feb. (EUROPA PRESS) -

Mumford & Sons y Royal Blood se suman como cabezas de cartel al Mad Cool 2020, que se celebrará en Madrid del 8 al 11 de julio.

Junto a ellos, se incorporan también The Last Internationale, Shura, Waxahatchee, The Chats, Loraine James, Leiti Sene, Pabst, Unter & The Bear, Spielbergs, María Guadaña, Playa Cuberris y Grande Days.

Engorda así un cartel que contaba ya con Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon, Faith No Nore, Deftones o Foals, entre otros muchos.

Las entradas y los abonos están a la venta en www.madcoolfestival.es, conde se puede consultar también toda la información.