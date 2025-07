Ange-Yoan Bonny ficha por el Inter de Milán hasta 2030

Archivo - 16 September 2024, Italy, Parma: Parma's Ange-Yoan Bonny celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio and Udinese Calcio at Ennio Tardini Stadium. Photo: Lorenzo Cattani/Ipa Sport/IPA via - Lorenzo Cattani/Ipa Sport/IPA vi / DPA - Archivo