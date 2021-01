Cornejo gana la octava etapa, con Barreda sexto, y refuerza el liderato

04 Cornejo Florimo Jose Ignacio (chl), Honda, Monster Energy Honda Team 2021, Motul, Moto, Bike, action during the 7th stage of the Dakar 2021 between Ha'il and Sakaka, in Saudi Arabia on January 10, 2021 - Photo Frédéric Le Floc'h / DPPI - FREDERIC LE FLOC H / DPPI / AFP7 / Europa Press