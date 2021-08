El danés Viktor Axelsen se proclama campeón individual de bádminton

Archivo - Viktor Axelsen of Denmark competes in his Mens Singles match against Kalle Koljonen of Finland during Day 5 of the 2021 European Badminton Championships on May 1, 2021 at Palace of Sports in Kyiv, Ukraine - Photo Okcsana Vasyilieva / Orange Pict - Okcsana Vasyilieva/Orange Pict/AFP7/Europa Press