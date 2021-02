El Dortmund sigue con su mala racha antes de visitar al Sevilla

13 February 2021, North Rhine-Westphalia, Dortmund: Hoffenheim's Stefan Posch (2nd L) exchange words with Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (L) Erling Haaland (2nd R) and Jadon Sancho during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TS - Martin Meissner/AP/POOL/dpa