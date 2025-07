España quiere imponer su favoritismo al sueño de la anfitriona

Vicky López (19) of Spain celebrates her goal 2-0 with teammates during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, Group B football match between Spain and Portugal on 3 July 2025 at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland - Photo Ralf Ibing / firo Sportphoto / DPPI - Ralf Ibing / firo sportphoto / D / AFP7 / Europa P