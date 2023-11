Felipe Massa desvela que no obedeció la orden de Ferrari de dejar pasar a Fernando Alonso en Australia 2010

Archivo - MASSA Felipe, former F1 driver, portrait, during the Formula 1 Grand Premio del Made in Italy e dell'Emilia-Romagna 2022, 4th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Imola Circuit, from April 22 to 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy - - FLORENT GOODEN / DPPI Media / AFP7 / Europa Press