Franco Colapinto sufre un accidente sin consecuencias en un test de Pirelli en Hungaroring

43 COLAPINTO Franco (arg), Alpine F1 Team A525, action during the 2025 Formula 1 Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix, 14th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from August 1 to 3, 2025 on the Hungaroring, in Mogyorod, Hungary - Photo Xavier Bonill - Xavi Bonilla / DPPI / AFP7 / Europa Press
MADRID 6 Ago. (EUROPA PRESS) -
El piloto argentino Franco Colapinto (Alpine) sufrió este miércoles un accidente durante el test que está realizando su equipo en el circuito de Hungaroring, en Hungría, aunque no sufrió aparentes consecuencias físicas, según informó su equipo.
"Durante esta mañana en el segundo día del test de neumáticos de Pirelli en Hungaroring, Franco Colapinto tuvo un incidente en la curva 11. Franco fue evaluado allí mismo en el centro médico y está OK", informó Alpine en su cuenta oficial de 'X'.