Fernandinho renueva una temporada con el Manchester City

Archivo - Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho (25) during the English championship Premier League football match between Manchester City and Sheffield United on January 30, 2021 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England - Photo Malcolm Bryce / ProSp - Malcolm Bryce/Pro Sports Image/AFP7/Europa Press
MADRID, 29 Jun. (EUROPA PRESS) -
El veterano centrocampista brasileño Fernandinho seguirá como capitán del Manchester City tras firmar este martes su renovación por una temporada con el club inglés.
Fernandinho llegó a la Premier en 2013 procedente del Shakhtar Donetsk ucraniano y, a sus 36 años, próximamente iniciará su novena temporada en el equipo 'citizen'. En total, el mediocentro ha disputado 350 partidos y ha marcado 24 goles con la camiseta celeste.