(Previa) El Almería busca el liderato ante un renacido Leganés en el aplazado por 'Filomena'

Jorge Cuenca, Ager Aketxe and Joao Carvalho of UD Almeria celebrates an own goal scored by Juan Villar Vazquez of Deportivo Alaves (out of photo) during the spanish cup, Copa del Rey round of 32, football match played between UD Almeria and Deportivo Alav - Irina R. Hipolito/AFP7 / Europa Press - Archivo