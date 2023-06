Galtier: "Todos estamos afectados por Sergio Rico, todos los pensamientos están en su estado de salud"

Coach of PSG Christophe Galtier during the press conference following the French championship Ligue 1 Uber Eats football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace (RCSA) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on May 27, 2023 at Stade de La Meinau in Strasbourg, France - - Jean Catuffe / Dppi / Afp7 / Europa Press