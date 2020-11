Haaland gana el Golden Boy 2020 por delante de Ansu Fati

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after his goal during the German championship Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 on October 24, 2020 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany - Photo Jurgen Fromme / firo S - Jurgen Fromme/firo sportphoto /AFP7/Europa Press