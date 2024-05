Jorge Martín y Marc Márquez suben al podio en el triunfo de Bagnaia en Montmeló

Second place Marc Marquez of Spain #93 and Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati), winner Jorge Martin of Spain #89 and Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati) during the podium ceremony following the 2024 MotoGP Michelin Grand Prix de France (27 laps, FrenchGP) on day 3 at - JEAN CATUFFE / DPPI / AFP7 / Europa Press