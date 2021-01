Luis Alberto, operado de urgencia de una apendicitis aguda

10 January 2021, Italy, Parma: Lazio's Luis Alberto (R) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio 1913 and SS Lazio at Ennio Tardini stadium. Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa - Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via ZUM / DPA