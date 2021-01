Nani Roma: "Nos ha costado coger el ritmo, pero vamos avanzando"

311 Roma Nani (esp), Winocq Alexandre (fra), Hunter, Bahrain Raid Extreme, BRX, Auto, action during the 1st stage of the Dakar 2021 between Jeddah and Bisha, in Saudi Arabia on January 3, 2021 - Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI - FLORENT GOODEN / DPPI Media / AFP7 / Europa Press