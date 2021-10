Ricciardo cambia el motor y saldrá desde el fondo de la parrilla

03 RICCIARDO Daniel (aus), McLaren MCL35M, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 2021, 16th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from October 8 to 10, 2021 on the Istanbul Park, in Tuzla, Turkey - Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI - Xavi Bonilla / DPPI / AFP7 / Europa Press