Russell manda ante los 'rookies' en los primeros libres en Abu Dabi

LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the 2023 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 22th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from November 24 to 26, 2023 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu Dhabi - Photo Flore - FLORENT GOODEN / DPPI Media / AFP7 / Europa Press