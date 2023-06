Sainz y Alonso escoltan a los Mercedes en unos libres con problemas técnicos y lluvia final

55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, 8th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from June 16 to 18, 2023 on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, in Montréal, Canada - Photo Xavi Bonil - Xavi Bonilla / Dppi / Afp7 / Europa Press