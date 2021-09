El Sevilla, favorito y más experto en un grupo con Lille, RB Salzburgo y Wolfsburgo

Burak Yilmaz of Lille celebrates his goal with Benjamin Andre and Reinildo Mandava during the French championship Ligue 1 football match between AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) and Lille OSC (LOSC) on August 21, 2021 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, F - JEAN CATUFFE / DPPI / AFP7 / Europa Press