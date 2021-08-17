Stefanos Tsitsipas no tiene previsto vacunarse contra el coronavirus hasta que no sea "obligatorio para competir"

14 August 2021, Canada, Toronto: Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his men's singles semi-final tennis match of the 2021 National Bank Open tennis tournament against USA's Reilly Opelka. Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via ZUMA/dp

BERLÍN, 17 Ago. (STATS Perform/dpa/EP) -

El tenista griego Stefanos Tsitsipas, actual número tres del mundo, tiene claro que no se va a vacunar contra el coronavirus hasta que no sea algo "obligatorio" para poder competir en el circuito.

"Nadie me ha dicho nada, nadie ha hecho que sea obligatorio el estar vacunado. Puede que en algún momento tenga que hacerlo, estoy bastante seguro de ello, pero hasta ahora no ha sido obligatorio para competir, así que no lo he hecho, no", indicó Tsitsipas durante su rueda de prensa previa a su participación en el Masters 1.000 de Cincinnati (Estados Unidos).

La ATP "Nadie me ha dicho nada. Nadie ha hecho obligatorio estar vacunado", dijo el griego.

"Puede que en algún momento tenga que hacerlo, estoy bastante seguro de ello, pero hasta ahora no ha sido obligatorio competir, así que no lo he hecho, no".

El ATP ha animado públicamente a los jugadores a vacunarse contra el coronavirus, aunque algunos como el serbio Novak Djokovic, número uno del mundo, ya han declarado que no debería ser obligatorio para competir.

When asked ahead of the*Western and Southern Open if he would get the vaccine, Tsitsipas told a media conference he still had reservations.

"No one has told me anything. No one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated," the Greek said.

"At some point I may have to, I'm pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn't been mandatory to compete, so I haven't done it, no."

Tsitsipas received a bye through to the second round in*Cincinnati, where he will play either*Sebastian Korda or*Laslo Dere.

The 23-year-old, who has a*tour-high 45 wins this season, climbed up to third in the world rankings last week and boldly targeted overhauling Djokovic in top spot.

"The rankings are there for a reason. They signify something important," he added.

"I think that the very next step would be the number one spot, which I hope I can get to one day."

