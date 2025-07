Van der Poel abandona el Tour por una neumonía

06 July 2025, France, Boulogne-sur-Mer: Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel from Alpecin-Deceuninck team celebrates after crossing the finishline to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race, 209.1 kilometers from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-s - Stefano Cavasino/LiveMedia-IPA/Z / DPA