Verstappen vuela en Monza por la 'pole'

01 VERSTAPPEN Max (nld), Red Bull Racing RB21, action during the 2025 Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Premio d’Italia, 2025 Italian Grand Prix, 16th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 5 to 7, 2025 on the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, - Xavi Bonilla / DPPI / AFP7 / Europa Press
MADRID, 6 Sep. (EUROPA PRESS) -
El piloto neerlandés Max Verstappen conquistó la 'pole position' del Gran Premio de Italia, decimosexta prueba del Mundial de Fórmula 1, superando al británico Lando Norris, por 77 milésimas, y al australiano Oscar Piastri, mientras el español Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) obró el milagro y firmó el noveno mejor tiempo, y Carlos Sainz (Williams) se debe conformar con el decimotercer mejor tiempo.