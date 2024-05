Aumentan a 48 los muertos por el desplome de una carretera en el sur de China

MEIZHOU, May 2, 2024 -- Rescuers work at the site of an expressway collapse accident on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 1, 2024. As of 5:30 on Thursday, the death toll has risen to 36 after part of an expre - Europa Press/Contacto/Wang Ruiping