Ataques de EEUU contra posiciones de milicias proiraníes dejan más de 30 muertos en Siria e Irak

August 30, 2023, Sea of Japan, Japan: U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer stealth strategic bomber aircraft, with the 28th Bomb Wing, refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Japanese - United States joint exercise, August 30, 2023 over the Sea of Japan. - Europa Press/Contacto/Ssgt. Dwane Young/U.S. Air