BOLU, Jan. 21, 2025 -- Firefighters work at a fire site in Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Bolu, Trkiye, Jan. 21, 2025. The fire broke out at a hotel in the Bolu Kartalkaya Ski Resort around 3:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) on the restaurant floor. So far the - Europa Press/Contacto/Mustafa Kaya