Rusia evacua a unas 11.000 personas en la región de Belgorod por movimientos de Ucrania

Archivo - May 31, 2024, Kharkiv, Ukraine: KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MAY 31, 2024 - A block of flats is damaged by the overnight Russian missile attack in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Five people have been killed and 25 injured aft - Europa Press/Contacto/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy